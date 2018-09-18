Newly elected president of Delhi University Students' Union Ankiv Basoya produced a fake certificate to get admission in the university, claimed National Students's Union of India. However, ABVP's Ankiv Basoyaa has rubbished allegations made by Congress-backed students' union.

Newly elected president of Delhi University Students’ Union Ankiv Basoya produced a fake certificate to get admission in the university, according to various media reports. Congress’ National Students Union of India (NSUI) has released documents which claim that mark sheet submitted by Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad’s (ABVPs) was fake and he was never a student of Thiruvalluvar University, a public state university in the city of Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

According to the NSUI, they wrote to the university in Tamil Nadu regarding the authenticity of Ankiv Basoya’s mark sheet and the university replied that it’s a fake certificate. The party further alleged that Ankiv Basoya produced fake marksheet to take admission into Buddhist Studies program in Delhi University.

However, in an exclusive conversation with NewsX, DUSU president Ankiv Basoya has rubbished allegations made by the Congress’ students union. Calling it a fake news, he said its a propaganda by NSUI, adding that he is going to file a defamation case against them.

Speaking on the matter, NSUI national secretary Saimon Farooqui said that ABVP is following the footsteps of its parent organisations – RSS and BJP – where the candidates contest and win elections by unfair means. Meanwhile, a plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court challenging the election results of Delhi University Students’ Union.

The student wing of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh – ABVP – had secured all three posts including that of the president in the student union elections. The Congress-backed NSUI won only one seat while the Aam Aadmi Party’s Chatr-Yuva Sangharsh Samiti failed to open its account.

