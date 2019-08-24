ABVP-led Delhi University Students Union has removed the busts of freedom fighters .D Savarkar, Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose from the campus of the university. The BJP-led student wing justified the act saying the busts have been installed without permission of the university administration.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad-led Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) has removed the busts of V.D Savarkar, Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose from the campus of the university. The busts were installed by former DUSU president Shakti Singh outside the Arts Faculty gate in the North campus on Tuesday.

However, The ABVP claimed the statues has been installed without taking permission from the DUSU varsity authorities. After removing the busts, ABVP and RSS said in a statement on Friday, NSUI, which is a student wing of Congress has insulted the freedom fighters of our country like Savarkar, Bhagat Singh and Subhas Chandra Bose and it only exposed the gnarly mindset of the Congress.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) assured that the busts of the trio will be re-installed with the proper procedure after the DUSU elections.

Sakti Singh, the outgoing DUSU president who installed the busts said, they have appealed to the university administration several times for permission but hadn’t received any response.

Earlier on Wednesday, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) had made a garland of shoes and put it around the bust of Savarkar and tarred the face of the freedom fighter. The NSUI called Savarkar a traitor and accused the BJP’s wing ABVP to saffronise the DUSU campus.

