Himanta Biswa Sarma, Finance Minister of Assam, has mocked Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his team as the stage of Plenary Session remained empty. ‘The Congress party has been trying to mislead the youth of the nation’ said BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma. Rahul Gandhi, however, said that the stage was for his workers and talented youth.

Since the commencement 84th Plenary Session of the All India Congress Committee on March 16, there has been a lot of dramaturgy going on inside. From Rahul Gandhi comparing his party men with Pandavas to labelling the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the Kauravas of the epic Mahabharata to BJP’s Nirmala Sitharaman hitting out at the Congress president, Rahul Gandhi’s comments against the BJP has all garnered attention of the youth in the country. Rahul Gandhi said that his Congress party accepts mistakes but the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP does not.

The Congress president said, “The difference between us and BJP is that we accept our mistakes, while they will never accept their faults. Modi Ji thinks of himself as an incarnation of the God,” while Nirmala Sitharaman said that such kind of remarks is rhetoric of a loser. However, in one of the sessions, Rahul Gandhi kept the stage empty which became a talking point for BJP’s Northeast India strategist Himata Biswa Sarma. As earlier, senior Congress party leaders would be seated on the stage on mattresses. And getting the opportunity, Finance Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, mocked the Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his core team.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, who played a crucial role in scripting the party’s magnificent performance in the recent elections in Northeast, took to his Twitter account to poke fun at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “Sons of Murli Deora, Rajesh Pilot, Jitendra Prasad, CPN Singh, Madhavrao Scindia and Bhupinder Hooda planning how to keep the stage empty and mislead the youth of the nation! This is the core team of none other than the son of Rajiv Gandhi. #DynastyRocksHimanta.” However, Rahul Gandhi asserted that he had kept it vacant for the talented youth and his party workers. Earlier, as revealed by a national daily, Himanta Biswa Sarma had also said that the Congress president doesn’t seem to be mature.

Sons of Murli Deora, Rajesh Pilot, Jitendra Prasad, CPN Singh, Madhavrao Scindia and Bhupinder Hooda planning how to keep the stage empty and mislead the youth of the nation! This is the core team of none other than the son of Rajiv Gandhi. #DynastyRocks https://t.co/nbT1YENruN — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 18, 2018

