Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that the Union Cabinet has approved a ban on the e-cigarettes. Sitharaman said that e-cigarettes and other vaping products would soon emerge as a major problem among children as they have been getting inclined towards the habit as it seems cool.

E-cigarettes banned, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a ban on e-cigarettes, the ANI reported. Addressing a press conference, the finance minister said that Union Cabinet has approved a ban on the production, manufacturing, import/export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising related to e-cigarettes. Sitharaman said that the step was taken in the aftermath of reports that highlighted the fact that people especially children have been adopting the habit of e-cigarettes as it seems cool.

She noted that over 400 brands produce e-cigarettes in over 150 flavours and none of them was manufactured in India. She further said that the government is scheduled to bring in an ordinance and would take up the matter in the Winter Session of Parliament. Besides that, the Prohibition of e-cigarettes Ordinance, 2019, has already been examined by a Group of Ministers (GoM) following directions from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Reports say that there are some who are probably getting into the habit of e-cigarettes as it seems cool. It is believed that there are more than 400 brands, none of which is manufactured yet in India. And they come in over 150 flavours. https://t.co/1eoC7s2gbo — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App