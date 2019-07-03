Keeping in view the growing number of health hazard cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare led by Harsh Vardhan is expected to issue a notification regarding a ban on e-cigarettes soon. This would be initiated in a proposal of the 'first 100- days' agenda by the Modi government as the government considers e-cigarettes as drugs.

E-cigarettes ban in India: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is likely to issue a notification regarding a ban on e-cigarettes. The government has decided to take the step keeping in view the growing health hazards. As per reports, proposal banning nicotine inhalers is a part of ‘first 100- days’ agenda by the Modi government. The ruling BJP is considering e-cigarettes as drugs. The illegal business of e-cigarettes as a product to quit smoking in India is continuing across India. To ban the manufacture, import, and sale of the same, the Health Ministry is constantly working on it. Generally, e-cigarettes are used as an element to turn a liquid nicotine solution into vapours. This helps the user end up inhaling.

A dilemma exists with the government which is refraining them to ban the product. Reportedly, under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, the government cannot ban these products, the government only regulates the sale of the product.

Elaborating on banning of e-cigarettes, experts claimed that e-cigarettes and other such devices would fall under the purview of the drug, and therefore it should be banned under Section 26 (A) of Drugs and Cosmetics Act. This was concluded at a drug consultative committee meeting on June 1. Over 460 e-cigarette brands are available in India, in over 7,700 flavours.

Various researchers have claimed that e-cigarettes produce a stress response in neural stem cells, which are critical cells in the brain.

In the month of August, the Union Health Ministry had issued an advisory to restrict the advertisement of ENDS products. Based on the advisory, the central drug regulatory authority on February 22, 2019, wrote to all state drug controllers that the proposal of no ENDS products have been approved under DCA. Also asked them to ensure that these products were not sold.

