External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Rajya Sabha on Thursday said that the Narendra Modi government is working to introduce e-passports. He informed the house that in the first phase of issuing E-passports, the government will cover around 22 million people. He said new passports will have chip-enabled in them and for advanced security.

Replying to question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said all the personal details of the applicants would be saved in the inbuilt chip on the physical passport booklet. In case somebody tries to malfunction or tampers the data, the system would identify it easily which will result in the failure of the passport authentication.

Jaishankar said the MEA is in the last stages to tender e-passports, which has two components international and domestic. He added, in the first phase the government will bring in about 22 million inlays electronic passports. The government has given its approval for procurement of electronic contactless inlays for manufacturing of e-passports to India Security Press (ISP) Nashik.

