External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said he strongly took up with the visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi the predicament of Indian students studying in China who haven't been allowed to return to that country citing COVID-19 restrictions.

Addressing a press conference here after talks with Wang Yi, Jaishankar hoped that China will take a non-discriminatory approach on the issue since it involves the future of many young people. “I also took up strongly the predicament of Indian students studying in China who haven’t been allowed to return citing COVID restrictions. We hope China will take a non-discriminatory approach since it involves the future of many young people,” he said

According to Jaishankar, the Chinese Foreign Minister informed him that he will meet with relevant authorities upon his return to China.

“Minister Wang Yi informed me that when he returned, he would discuss the problem with the appropriate authorities. He also acknowledged the unique challenges that medical students face in this challenging environment “Jaishankar said.

In response to a query on the invitation to the BRICS meeting later this year, Jaishankar stated, ” “I discussed the Chinese presidency of the BRICS with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. And they spoke about convening the summit that they want…with the involvement of the leaders, of course.”