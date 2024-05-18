EAM Jaishankar : Global Demand For Indian Talent Increases, Mobility Agreements Surge

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar emphasized the increasing significance of Indian skills and talent on the global stage during his address at the CII Annual Business Summit 2024 in New Delhi. He pointed out that developed countries are showing heightened interest in establishing mobility agreements with India.

“In the era of a knowledge economy, the role of Indian skills and talent is being reassessed,” Jaishankar stated. “Technological advancements are creating greater demand, and demographic shortages in developed countries are driving interest in mobility agreements with India.”

Jaishankar stressed the importance of ensuring that Indian talent is treated fairly and transparently as the global workplace evolves rapidly. He noted the urgency of expanding the scale and quality of skill development within India, aligning with the Modi Government’s vision, supported by the innovation and start-up culture. He called on businesses to contribute to the upgrading of human resources.

Highlighting India’s commitment to safeguarding its citizens abroad, Jaishankar mentioned successful evacuation operations from Ukraine and Sudan. He emphasized the importance of creating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and deploying technology to facilitate the ease of living for Indians traveling and working abroad.

“Our goal is to make India a global hub for innovation, research, and design,” Jaishankar said. “This aligns with the ‘Make in India’ initiative and aims to support ‘Work in India’ and ‘Work for the World.'”

Addressing the ongoing global crises, Jaishankar underscored the impact of the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, which have led to a “3F crisis” of fuel, food, and fertilizers. He highlighted India’s balanced approach of prioritizing national interests (‘Bharat First’) while contributing to global stability (‘Vasudaiva Kutumbakam’).

“The Ukraine conflict is now in its third year, and the escalation of violence in West Asia could spread further. Logistics disruptions due to war, sanctions, drone attacks, and climate events have intensified the crisis,” Jaishankar remarked. “New tensions have emerged in Asia as agreements are dishonored and the rule of law disregarded. Terrorism and extremism are increasingly affecting those who have long practiced them.”

Jaishankar concluded by emphasizing India’s role in mitigating the impact of these global challenges and contributing to global stability. “This judicious combination of ‘Bharat First’ and ‘Vasudaiva Kutumbakam’ defines our image as ‘Vishwa Bandhu,'” he stated.

In summary, Jaishankar’s address highlighted India’s strategic efforts to harness its talent, ensure fair treatment of its workforce abroad, and navigate the complex global landscape to stabilize and contribute positively to the world.

