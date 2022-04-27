S Jaishankar, will visit Bangladesh and Bhutan from April 28 to 30, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, will visit Bangladesh and Bhutan from April 28 to 30, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday.

Jaishankar has scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as well as to conduct talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Dr. AK Abdul Momen, during his travel to Bangladesh. EAM’s upcoming travel to Bangladesh should be regarded in the context of frequent bilateral high-level visits and interactions, especially as both countries mark 50 years since diplomatic relations were established.

Jaishankar’s last visit to Bangladesh was in March 2021.

Meanwhile, EAM will also meet with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Bhutan Prime Minister Dr. Lotay Tshering. During his visit to the country, Jaishankar will be accompanied by his counterpart from Bhutan, Dr. Tandi Dorji.

According to the statement released by the Ministry, India and Bhutan have a unique and long-standing bilateral relationship marked by greatest trust, goodwill, and mutual understanding.

Since March 2020, Jaishankar will be Bhutan’s first high-level foreign visitor. The two sides will discuss all areas of mutual importance during the visit, including upcoming high-level meetings, economic development, and hydropower cooperation.