After completing his 2-day visit to the Maldives, External Affairs Minister reaches Mauritius on Sunday to hold discussions with key leaders and to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

External Affairs Minister, Mr. S. Jaishankar arrives in Mauritius on Sunday after concluding his visit to the Maldives. Tweeting about his visit, he thanked FM Alan for the warm welcome and said that he looks forward to the fruitful visit. He will also attend a meeting with the ministers of foreign affairs, regional integration & trade, minister for land transport & light rail, and will also call on Prime Minister Pravind Jagnauth and President Prithvirajsing Roopun.

During the visit, EAM will review all aspects of the bilateral relations, the ongoing implementation of many infrastructure projects between the two countries. Mr. Jaishankar will be in the country for 2 days and hold discussions on regional, bilateral and global issues which will also include India’s assistance to Mauritius with key leaders of the country.

Mr Jaishankar arrived in Mauritius after concluding his visit in the Maldives where he signed a $50 million defence Line of Credit with the vital Indian Ocean Island region to bolster its maritime capabilities. Nearly 70% of the population in Mauritius consists of people belonging to the Indian Origin as their ancestors went there as indentured labours during the British rule in India.

Both Mauritius and Maldives are India’s significant maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and holds an important place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘SAGAR- Security and Growth of All in the region’. Mr. Jaishankar had visited Mauritius in August 2018 and Mauritius PM Pravind Jagnauth had arrived in India in the year 2019 on a private visit.

