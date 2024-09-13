In a surprising revelation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar disclosed on September 13 that his father was aboard the infamous Indian Airlines flight IC814, which was hijacked by terrorists in 1999. The hijacking, which is the focus of a recent Netflix series titled IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, has reignited discussions about the incident that gripped the nation 25 years ago.

Jaishankar’s Personal Connection:

Speaking about the controversy surrounding the series, Jaishankar shared that his father, K. Subrahmanyam, a prominent Indian strategist and defense expert, was one of the passengers on the hijacked plane. Reflecting on the incident, Jaishankar said, “Had things gone differently, my father could have ended up as one of the casualties of the hijacking.” This personal connection to the high-profile incident adds a new dimension to the External Affairs Minister’s reflections on India’s diplomatic history.

IC814 Hijacking Overview:

The IC814 hijacking occurred on December 24, 1999, when an Indian Airlines flight traveling from Kathmandu to Delhi was seized by five terrorists. The plane was diverted to multiple locations, eventually landing in Kandahar, Afghanistan, which was under the control of the Taliban. The terrorists demanded the release of several militants in exchange for the passengers’ lives, leading to tense negotiations between the Indian government and the hijackers.

The crisis lasted for a week and ended with the Indian government agreeing to release three militants, including Masood Azhar, who later founded the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The hijacking remains a deeply sensitive issue in India’s political and diplomatic history.

The Netflix Series and Controversy:

The release of Netflix’s IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack has sparked fresh debate about the handling of the hijacking by the Indian government at the time. Many critics argue that the decision to release the militants was a setback for India’s anti-terror efforts, while others maintain that it was the only option to save the hostages. Jaishankar’s comments add a personal layer to the discussion, as he highlighted how the incident affected not just the country but also his own family.