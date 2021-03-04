External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives in Bangladesh to review bilateral ties. the minister will meet his counterpart A.K Abdul Menon and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during his visit.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected trip to Bangladesh, S Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister is going to visit Bangladesh today after receiving an official invitation from his counterpart Mr AK Abdul Menon, Bangladesh’s Foreign minister. EAM will hold talks with key leaders of the country and discuss regional and international developments.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced in a statement that EAM Jaishankar will meet his counterpart and will further call on Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Haseena. EAM will review the bilateral ties between the two countries and the visit to Bangladesh follows the PM’s level Virtual Summit between the two countries which was held on Dec 17th 2020, where the key focus of discussion was the opening of the Haldibari-Chilahati rail link which connected Bangladesh with the Indian state of West Bengal.

During the PM Level summit in 2020, PM Sheikh Haseena had stated that India is Bangladesh’s truest friend for its support to the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war. PM Modi also categorised Bangladesh as an important pillar of India’s Neighbourhood policy. Both the countries had also asserted that they are strongly committed towards eliminating terrorism in all its manifestation and forms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to pay a visit to Bangladesh on March 26 for the country’s 50th Independence day celebration and it will be his first visit abroad in more than a year. his last trip abroad was to Brazil in November 2019 and since then there had been no official visits due to the coronavirus outbreak.

India and Bangladesh had signed about 7 agreements at last year summit in areas such as hydrocarbons to agriculture and had revived a 55-year-old scrapped cross-border railway line project. Bangladesh Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen had visited India last month for foreign consultations during which India provided two million doses of the Coveshield vaccine under its ”Vaccine Maitri” scheme.

Updates Via Twitter:

We did discuss it, we have a meeting of our water resources Secretaries very soon. I'm sure they will be discussing it further. I think you all know Govt of India's position, that position has not changed: EAM Dr S Jaishankar, in Dhaka, on the issue of Teesta river pic.twitter.com/jsDnmx4Nz0 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021

