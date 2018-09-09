Tremors were felt in Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday, reported news agency ANI. Many people from Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad took to Twitter just after they felt the earthquake tremors. A Twitter user Sanjukta Basu said that there was an earthquake and I just felt it in Mahavir Enclave Delhi.

Tremors were felt in Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday afternoon, reported news agency ANI. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Haryana’s Jhajjar. The earthquake struck at about 4:37 pm at a depth of 10 km. Many people from Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad took to Twitter just after they felt the earthquake tremors.

A Twitter user Sanjukta Basu said that there was an earthquake and she just felt it in Mahavir Enclave Delhi. However, there have been no reports of loss of life and property so far. The entire national capital region lies in very sensitive Seismic Zone 4.

According to a report published by the Ministry of Earth Sciences in 2016, Delhi was divided into three broad zones of vulnerability in case a high-intensity earthquake hits the city.

Areas like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), AIIMS, Chhatarpur and Naraina fall under the safest zone while the eastern, central and northern parts of the city fall under the high-risk zones, according to the government report.

