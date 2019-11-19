5.3 earthquake hits Nepal: Tremors were felt in parts of northern Indian including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand after 5.3 earthquake hit Nepal on Tuesday evening. According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter was located near the India-Nepal border.

5.3 earthquake hits Nepal: An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter Scale was recorded in the parts of North India on Tuesday evening. Tremors were felt in Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The United States Geological Survey said that the epicenter was located near Nepal-India. It occurred at around 7 PM.

The earthquake occurred at the depth of 14 kilometers, near 87 kilometers northwest of Nepal’s Daikekh district, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. People came out of their houses after feeling tremors. There have been no reports of loss to lives or property. The epicenter was very close to the Uttarakhand border. Minutes after the earthquake, #Earthquake became one of the top trends on Twitter. Hundreds of users shared their experience on the social networking site.

It was the third earthquake in the last two days. On Monday, November 18, a 4.3 quake jolted parts of Gujarat. No loss to life or property was reported in the state. A mild earthquake hit the Kutch district on Monday. Kutch witnessed a deadly earthquake in 2001 that killed thousands of people and rendered thousands homeless.

In September, dozens of people were killed in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir's Mirpur district after a 6.3 earthquake struck it. Tremors were also felt in Pakistan capital Islamabad and Lahore. It also jolted parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Delhi. Many residential houses were razed to the ground in Mirpur. In June, an earthquake measuring 4.8 had struck West Bengal and Jharkhand.

In February, an earthquake measuring 4.9 magnitude hit the Bay of Bengal region. Tremors were felt in the southern city of Chennai. No casualties were reported in the city. Meanwhile, Nepal is not new to disasters. As many as 9000 people were killed in 2009 when a severe earthquake hit the land-locked country. Thousands of people lost their houses. The country witnessed insignificant damage to the infrastructure.

