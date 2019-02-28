The earthquake has a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale. Similar magnitude earthquake had occured in the month of January as well at the islands.

The Indian Meteorological Department has reported an earthquake at Nicobar islands of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale at 5:30 am on Thursday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake with slightly higher magnitude hit the seismologically prone Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the month of January as well. The magnitude recorded on the Richter scale was 6. This one too hit the Nicobar Islands in the morning.

IMD: Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Nicobar Islands at 05:30 am (IST) today. — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2019

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on:28-02-2019, 05:30:52 IST, Lat:7.4 N & Long: 94.5 E, Depth:94 Km, Region:Nicobar Islands pic.twitter.com/gsNC06wp7h — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) February 28, 2019

More details awaited

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More