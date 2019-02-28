The Indian Meteorological Department has reported an earthquake at Nicobar islands of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale at 5:30 am on Thursday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake with slightly higher magnitude hit the seismologically prone Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the month of January as well. The magnitude recorded on the Richter scale was 6. This one too hit the Nicobar Islands in the morning.
More details awaited
