Earthquake in Delhi, Gurugram: Reports said Haryana's Rohtak was the epicenter for earthquake and tremors were felt in adjoining areas of Delhi.

Earthquake in Delhi, Gurgaon: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit 16 km ESE of Rohtak in Haryana at 21:08 hours today, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS). Soon after people living in Delhi-NCR felt the tremors, they came out of their houses and shared the news on social media.

This was the 5the time in last 2 months that national capital was jolted. Earlier on May 15, Delhi was hit by an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter Scale hit 13km NW of New Delhi and earlier on May 10 a medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.4 had hit the capital with an epicentre near Northeast Delhi’s Wazirpur area.

The same area was also the epicentres of the earthquakes of magnitudes 3.5 and 2.7 respectively which hit on April 12 and April 13.

