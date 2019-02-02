Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Mild tremors were witnessed in Delhi-NCR, many parts of the Kashmir Valley on Saturday, February 2, after a powerful magnitude of earthquake that occurred at 5:34 pm in northern Afghanistan of Kabul. Another tremor of magnitude 6.1 was witnessed in Sumatra island of Indonesia on Saturday afternoon.

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: A mild earthquake was witnessed in many parts of North India, Delhi-NCR, and pars of Kashmir valley on Saturday, February 2. Media reports said the epicentre of the tremor came from Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region, that is a mountain range which stretches from Pakistan-Afghanistan border. So far there has been no report of casualties and loss of property. The first waves of earthquake were witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, as per media reports.

The earthquake occurred at 5:34 pm in northern Afghanistan of Kabul. Another tremor of magnitude 6.1 was witnessed in Sumatra island of Indonesia on Saturday afternoon, as per the US Geological Survey. However, Indonesia’s disaster management agency claimed that there were no reports of loss of life, property and there was no scope of a tsunami, media reports said.

Soon after the tremors hit the national capital on Saturday, Twitter flooded with precautionary posts, where people tried to calm down others by writing, “please be safe”.

In a similar incident, Maharashtra witnessed a slew of worrisome earthquakes, which claimed the life of a two-year-old girl on Friday after consecutive powerful tremors Palghar region’s Talsari Taluka.

