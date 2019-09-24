Earthquake: Several people have been injured in Mirpur district of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir after a strong earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale hit the area. The tremors were felt in several Pakistan provinces and also in India.

Earthquake: The earthquake that hit Pakistan on Tuesday afternoon reminded people of Jammu and Kashmir devasted quake of 2005. According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter of the 6.3 quake was in Mirpur, Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, some 140 km away from Srinagar. It occurred at 5:34 pm (PST) with a depth of 10 km.

It was powerful in nature and jolted areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. Tremors were felt in capital Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Swat, Khyber, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar etc, Pakistani media reported. Tremors were also felt in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Chandigarh, and parts of Himachal Pradesh.

Media reports said that several people were injured in Mirpur where roads suffered damage. After the tremors, which lasted for 8-10 seconds, people took to social media sites and posted videos and pictures taken during the quake. Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed troops to conduct immediate rescue operation for the victims of the quake. in aid of the civil administration for victims of the earthquake. Pakistan has also dispatched troops with aviation nd medical support to Mirpur.

Due to #Earthquake, reports of damages from #Mirpur building collapsed 50 people injured. Rescue teams are rushing. roads damaged by earthquake pic.twitter.com/eksYK8uzkk — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) September 24, 2019

Reports said that panic gripped Jammu and Kashmir on both sides of the border with people coming out of residential houses in an open area reminding them of 2005 killer quake. A strong earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale had devasted Muzaffarabad in 2005. More than 80,000 people were killed on October 8. The quake had an epicenter near Muzaffarabad.

Tremors were also felt in several countries including Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and China’s Xinjiang province. The 2005 quake is considered as the deadliest in South Asia. The natural disaster had left thousands of people homeless. More than one lakh people were also injured.

Meanwhile, due to communication blockade in the valley, it is unclear whether there has been any loss to life and property. The damage is likely in border areas which are close to LOC.

