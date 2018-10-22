Himachal Pradesh earthquake: An earthquake measuring 3.0 on Ritcher scale hit Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh. As per reports, the earthquake struck Himachal Pradesh's district at around 9:11 am today.

Kinnaur earthquake: An earthquake measuring 3.0 on Ritcher scale hit Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh. As per reports, the earthquake struck Himachal Pradesh’s district at around 9:11 am today. No loss of life or property has been reported so far. Most parts of Himachal fall in a high seismic sensitive zone. Kinnaur is one of the 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh in India. The district with snow-covered mountains is said to be divided into the three areas of Pooh, Kalpa and Nichar. No damage to the property of life as reported. The regional Meteorological Department official said that the earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale hit the region at 9:11 am. Reports suggest that the epicentre of the earthquake was Kinnaur district bordering Tibet and China.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh faced earthquake tremors on September 24. An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale hit the state at around 2 pm on Monday. As per the Shimla Meteorological Centre, the epicentre of the quake was 10km northeast of Sirmaur.

Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit Kinnaur at 9:11 am today. #HimachalPradesh — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2018

On September 24, a moderate intensity earthquake was felt in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district.

