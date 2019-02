Earthquake measuring 4.6-Magnitude hits Tajikistan, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR: No loss of life or property was reported. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the epicentre of the earthquake was 4 km off Kofarnihon in Tajikistan.

The USGS reported that the epicentre is 10 km below sea level and earthquake took place about 609 km away from Chennai

Earthquake measuring 4.6-Magnitude hits Tajikistan, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR: An earthquake measuring 4.6 Magnitude on the Richter scale struck Tajikistan on Tuesday morning. Tremors were felt in several parts of Delhi-NCR. However, no loss of life or property has been reported so far.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the epicentre of the earthquake was 4 km off Kofarnihon in Tajikistan.

Details awaited.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More