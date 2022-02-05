The earthquake had a severity of 5.7 on the Richter scale. The earthquake's epicenter was in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush area.

Earthquake tremors have been felt at 9:45 am in certain sections of the country, including Delhi and the National Capital Region. In Jammu and Kashmir, strong earthquakes were felt. The earthquake had a severity of 5.7 on the Richter scale. The earthquake’s epicenter was in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush area.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake hit 259 kilometers northeast of Kabul in Afghanistan, 317 kilometers southeast of Dushanbe in Tajikistan, 346 kilometers north-northwest of Islamabad in Pakistan, 395 kilometers northwest of Gulmarg, and 422 kilometers northwest of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted J&K LG Manoj Sinha to inquire about the situation in the Union Territory following the earthquake, according to government sources.

People in Uttarakhand reported tremors earlier in the day, with an earthquake magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 05-02-2022, 03:15:59 IST, Lat: 31.14 and Long: 78.06, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 58km NW of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India,” the National Center for Seismology tweeted.