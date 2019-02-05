Jammu and Kashmir earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the Richter scale hit parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening. Tremors were also felt in other parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR and some parts of Pakistan. So far, no loss of life has been reported.

Jammu and Kashmir earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the Richter scale hit parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening. Tremors were also felt in other parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR and some parts of Pakistan. So far, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported. Indian Meteorological Department has confirmed that a 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir this evening. This is the third quake in Jammu and Kashmir in last one month.

The epicentre of the earthquake, with a depth of 40 km, is said to be northwestern Kashmir, reports said. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also took to Twitter to report about the earthquake.

In Pakistan, mild to moderate tremors were felt in Lahore, Sialkot, Jhelum and Islamabad. Many Twitter users from north India also reported the earthquake in their areas. On February 2, a mild earthquake was witnessed in many parts of north India and parts of Kashmir Valley. The epicentre of the quake was in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region, a mountain range which stretches from Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

On January 10, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolted Jammu and Kashmir’s Ladakh region. This is a developing story. More details awaited.

Srinagar rocks! — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 5, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More