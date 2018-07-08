An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Rajasthan's Jaipur on Sunday morning. As per reports, the tremors were felt around 9:43am. So far there are no casualties or loss of property have been reported.

A few days ago, tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR. As per reports, the earthquake came on last Sunday around 3:37 pm and tremors were felt in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Reports had claimed that it was 4.0 intensity earthquake and the epicentre was Haryana’s Sonipat.

(Details awaited…)

