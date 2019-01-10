An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning around 8:22 am. According to initial information, there are no reports of any damage of property or loss of lives but the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation in the affected region.

Earlier in October 2018, the valley was jolted by another 4.6 magnitude earthquake, fortunately, no loss of any life or property was reported even then. The October earthquake too had hit in the wee hours in the morning around 8:09 while the depth of the earthquake was 206 km.

Previously in October 2005, a powerful earthquake had created havoc when more than 80,000 people had lost their lives after a strong earthquake had hit the Line of Control (LoC) near the international border in Jammu and Kashmir.

