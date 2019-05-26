Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hits parts of West Bengal and Jharkhand: As per IMD, Earthquake with magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale struck Bankura, West Bengal today at 10:39 am. No casualties or loss of lives or property has been reported yet.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hits parts of West Bengal and Jharkhand, no casualties reported: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 has struck parts of West Bengal and Jharkhand earlier today on Sunday. The tremors of earthquake were first reported in Bankura subsequently tremors were felt in neighboring regions as well. No damage to properties or casualties were reported in the mild intensity earthquake.

The earthquake came four days after tremors of similar intensity were reported off the Andaman coast. On May 22 tremors of 5.6 magnitudes struck 108 km east and Mayabunder at 6:09 am in the morning. The low-intensity impact was reported from parts of Andaman and Nicobar and neighboring Myanmar. The aftershocks of the quake were felt on Saturday as well, where tremor measuring to 5.0 magnitude shook parts of Andamans island at 2: 52 am in the night. No loss of lives or property were reported.

