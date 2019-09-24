Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR today afternoon. Reports say it was 6.1 magnitude Earthquake.

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday afternoon. The reports said that the epicentre for the quake was Pakistan’s North-West Lahore and the earthquake was measured 6.1 on the Richter scale. ANI reported that the earthquake jolted parts of the north-India including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Delhi, NCR and north-west parts of Pakistan.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said it was an earthquake of 6.1-magnitude at Richter scale and has hit North West Lahore in Pakistan.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App