Earthquakes in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana: Two separate earthquakes were reported from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir in the early morning hours on Wednesday. As per the India Meteorological Department, both were low-intensity earthquakes.

As per the reports, two low-intensity separate earthquakes were reported on Wednesday morning from Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. According to a Tweet of India Meteorological Department, the first earthquake came in Jammu and Kashmir at 5:15 am with a magnitude of 4.6. The second quake was felt at 5: 43 am in Haryana and epicentre was state’s Jhajjar district.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on:12-09-2018, 05:15:18 IST, Lat:35.6 N & Long: 76.3 E, Depth: 174 Km. Region: Jammu and Kashmir,” reads the IMD-Earthquake Tweet.

So far no casualties have been reported in both the earthquakes.

