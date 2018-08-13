Maharashtra's Pune, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai rounded the top three of the list while Thane was ranked at the 6th spot. Andhra's Tirupati was at the 4th spot and Vijayawada at the 9th while union territory Chandigarh was given the 5th rank. Jharkhand's Raipur came at the 7th place while Madhya Pradesh's Indore and Bhopal were placed at 8th and 10th spot respectively.

Pune emerged as the top-ranked city in the Ease of Living Index launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Monday. Mumbai and Navi Mumbai occupied the second and third spot respectively while national capital New Delhi was placed at a miserly 65th spot. Among the top 116 cities of the country, Kolkata was the only city which refused to participate in the survey, an initiative of the BJP-ruled central government.

The Ease of Living Index has been based on four parameters – governance, social institutions, economic and physical infrastructure.

The biggest surprise in the recently announced rankings was the national capital New Delhi which was ranked at a lowly 65th spot. While the capital city of West Bengal, Kolkata, refused to participate in the survey. Chennai was ranked at the 14th place.

The survey was planned in June 2017 and with the help of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Hardeep Singh Puri launched the survey in January 2018 which saw at least 116 cities of the country participating in it. According to Puri, this was an essential litmus test to help assess the progress made in the urban environment through various initiatives.

