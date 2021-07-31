Both the sides are expected to talk over the disentanglement of the hot spring and the Gogra Heights of the eastern Ladakh, according to the sources of Indian Army.

The meeting between the corps commander level officers of the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was held on the Ladakh standoff at 10:30 a.m on Friday on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Both the sides are expected to talk over the disentanglement of the hot spring and the Gogra Heights of the eastern Ladakh, according to the sources of Indian Army.

India and China have been betrothed in a military standoff for almost a year. Even so, both the sides disentangle from the most disputable and debatable Pangong Lake area last month after considerable talks.at the Political and Military Level. The preceding round of military discussion between both the sides was held on April 9

When the Indian Army told the PLA that disentanglement at all friction points on the conflicted border was pivotal for de-escalation of the conflict. Officials are waiting to see if there is any mutually acceptable deal at Hot Spring and Gogra.

Since June 6 last year,the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have held 11 rounds of discussion between corps commander level officers to settle the issues of border row in eastern Ladakh, but both the sides have had little to no success in hammering out an official agreement for disentanglement of opposing soldiers deployed at friction points on the contested LAC.