Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that Rs 8,500 crore will be awarded by March 2022, for the completion of an additional 11,000 km of the National Highway Corridor. Presenting the Union Budget 2021-22, Sitharaman gave a breakout of the highway projects in the four states.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting Union Budget 2021-22 announced that Rs 8,500 crore will be awarded by March 2022, for the completion of an additional 11,000 km of the National Highway Corridor. FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that over 13,000 km length of roads at a cost of Rs 3.3 lakh cr has already been awarded under Rs 5.35 lakh cr Bharatmala project of which 3,800 km have been constructed. FM announced highways projects in poll-bound states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam.

The Highway works proposed by the Union Govt are as follows: 3,500 km corridor in Tamil Nadu, 1,100 km in Kerala at an investment of Rs 65,000 cr, 675 km in West Bengal at a cost of Rs 95,000 cr and 1,300 km in Assam in the next 3 years. Presenting the Union Budget 2021-22, Sitharaman gave a breakout of the highway projects in the four states. While presenting the first paperless budget after a pandemic recently hit the world paralyzing businesses and the lives of people, Finance Minister asserted that the focus of the Union budget is on rebooting the economy, bringing relief to sectors across the spectrum from health care to hospitality, and many more.

Sitharaman further added that an enhanced outlay of ₹1,18,101 crore had been set aside for ports and highways. Budget 2021-22 rests on 6 pillars: Health and well-being, Physical and financial capital and infrastructure, Inclusive development for aspirational India, Reinvigorating human capital, Innovation and R&D and Minimum Government-maximum Governance.

Also Read: Union Budget 2021 Highlights: FM presents #IndiaNextBudget; Health & Infrastructure top priority

Also Read: Uproar in Parl over MSP during Budget presentation: FM assures ‘govt committed to welfare of farmers’

Sitharaman added that National Monetisation Pipeline for brownfield projects will be launched. She further said that five operational road projects with an estimated enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore are being transferred to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).