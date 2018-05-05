Rebuking party MPs and MLAs over dining with Dalits programme, BJP MP Udit Raj on Friday, May 5 said that eating at Dalit households would not give protection or employment to the community. His remarks came a day after RSS supremo Chief Mohan Bhagwat flaked the BJP party's outreach programme of eating with Dalit families.

The BJP’s eating at ‘Dalit houses’ campaign is not welcomed by many, including leaders from the inside of the party. BJP MP Udit Raj on Friday, May 5 slammed the move, by saying that MPs and MLAs eating at Dalit households would not give employment and protection to the community. “I have no objection if any leader goes to someplace for dinner, tea and stay. But is it the solution? Had Dalit youths agitated in Bharat bandh on April 2 because they wanted others to visit their home for a feast? They had agitated for their rights and protection of reservation,” said Raj.

Udit remarks come a day after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat slammed the BJP party’s outreach programme of eating with Dalit families. During a discussion in Delhi on Wednesday, Bhagwat asked the party’s leaders to not to just dine at Dalit households, but also talk to people of the community in order to get rid of caste barriers. “Taking food at Dalits’ homes, inviting the media or for publicity stunts is not a good practice. Leaders should interact with Dalit people routinely and regularly. Only taking food at Dalits’ houses is not sufficient, send family members too to their homes and invite them to your home.” the RSS chief said.

On Friday, UP minister, Anupama JAiswal triggered fresh controversy by saying that ministers should visit Dalit houses despite being bitten by mosquitoes. another Minister Suresh Rana came under fire for carrying his own food and water while dining with a Dalit family in Aligarh district. The programme was also rebuked by the Opposition leaders, calling their Dalit outreach programme “a photo op”.

