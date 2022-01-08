The Election Commission of India is all set to announce the assembly poll dates for Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh today at 3:30 pm. All eyes will be on this crucial press conference as India is currently facing a massive surge in Covid-19 cases, in what can be seen as the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant.

In the past 24 hours, India has reported 1,41,986 new Covid-19 cases, taking the daily positivity rate to 9.28%. Out of these 1.4L cases, the total number of Omicron cases has jumped up to 3,071. While Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases followed by Delhi, there are 2 Omicron cases in Punjab, 19 in Goa, 31 in Uttar Pradesh, 8 in Uttarakhand and 1 in Manipur.

Several political parties are calling off rallies in the poll-bound states amid the rising Covid cases. It is yet to be seen whether the EC goes ahead to impose any restrictions on rallies. Speaking about the UP assembly elections, EC had earlier said that all parties want the assembly elections to be held as per the schedule while ensuring Covid-19 protocol. It further announced measures regarding increasing the number of poll booths, extending voting time and mandatory vaccination status of polling officials.

Out of the 5 poll-bound states, the BJP is in power in 4 states including Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Leaders from all the political parties are campaigning aggressively for months to register their win in the upcoming polls.