On Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, in separate letters had asked the EC on whether any permission was sought by BJP before NaMo TV was launched. It said with the launch of NaMo TV, that the BJP has defied the level-playing field principle. In its letter, it also questioned the BJP if it sought permission from the Media Certification Committee that certifies contents of the telecast and cost

In response to Election Commission over Namo TV launch, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry (I&B) said Namo TV is not a licensed channel but a direct-to-home advertisement platform. The response has come after the polls body asked it to report over complaints filed by Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against the launch of the 24-hour channel, that too, days ahead of the national elections. On Tuesday, both AAP and Congress had written a letter to EC against the launch of Namo TV as it had broadcasts on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ s campaign. The complaint is in line with the violation of Model Code of Conduct.

The EC has also written to Doordarshan on why the broadcast of PM Modi’s ‘Mai Bhi Chowkidaar address’ on March 31 was telecast by the public broadcaster, reveal sources. Launched on March 31, NaMo TV broadcasts PM Modi’s public address, rallies, with BJP’s IT cell also promoting the coverage across all social media platforms. Though there’s no clarity on who the owner of the channel is.

The Congress, on the other hand, in its letter complained that of propaganda as it said the channel was solely dedicated to the Prime Minister, achievements of governments, PM’ personal achievements.

