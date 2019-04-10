In its order, the EC said that anything which has the potential to disturb the level-playing field during elections, should not be displayed in the electronic media. Banning the channel and movie, the EC observed any TV content, poster or publicity material promoting a candidate or a party would violate the Model Code of Conduct

The Election Commission on Wednesday along with banning the release of Vivek Oberoi-starrer ‘PM Narendra Modi’ also banned the NaMO TV till the conclusion of the national elections, said an EC official. The opposition had raised objections to the airing of 24-hour channel that promotes BJP activities during the poll season.

In its order, the EC said that anything which has the potential to disturb the level-playing field during elections, should not be displayed in the electronic media. Banning the channel and movie, the EC observed any TV content, poster or publicity material promoting a candidate or a party would violate the Model Code of Conduct.

The move has certainly given the opposition a reason to celebrate after theSupreme Court on Tuesday had rejected a petition by Congress which sought a stay on the release of the biopic. The top court had said that the Election Commission would be the appropriate place to seek the redressal.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More