The Election Commission on Wednesday along with banning the release of Vivek Oberoi-starrer ‘PM Narendra Modi’ also banned the NaMO TV till the conclusion of the national elections, said an EC official. The opposition had raised objections to the airing of 24-hour channel that promotes BJP activities during the poll season.
In its order, the EC said that anything which has the potential to disturb the level-playing field during elections, should not be displayed in the electronic media. Banning the channel and movie, the EC observed any TV content, poster or publicity material promoting a candidate or a party would violate the Model Code of Conduct.
The move has certainly given the opposition a reason to celebrate after theSupreme Court on Tuesday had rejected a petition by Congress which sought a stay on the release of the biopic. The top court had said that the Election Commission would be the appropriate place to seek the redressal.
