The Election Commission of India issues guidelines for the conduct of general elections/by-elections during COVID-19.

The Election Commission of India announced guidelines for the conduct of general elections and by-elections during the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday . The guidelines have come ahead of the crucial Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections due later this year. The Commission says that they have considered the views/suggestions received from various Political Parties, and Chief Electoral Officers of States/UTs on election campaign and public meetings.

With Bihar Assembly elections around the corner, the poll body in its fresh guidelines said candidates can file nominations online.Also, all those involved in election-related activities will have to essentially wear face masks.At the entrance of halls, premises used for election purposes, thermal screening of all the persons will be carried out.

Sheyphali Sharan, the official spokesperson of the Election Commission of India tweeted the guidelines on Friday.

Also,the option of postal ballot facility has been extended to the electors who are marked as ‘persons with disabilities’, people above age of 80 years, people employed in notified essential services and who are COVID-19 positive/possibly infected, the Commission said.

Based on these guidelines, a detailed COVID-19 related comprehensive plan will be prepared at the State level, taking local conditions into account. Also, in case of General Elections, three-layer plan will be prepared in consultation with the concerned Nodal Health Officers: AC, District, and State levels.

