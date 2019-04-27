Regional Electoral Officer K Mahesh instructed Delhi Police to register FIR against Gautam Gambhir for rallying without permission in Jungpura on April 26.

The Election Commission on Saturday directed East Delhi Returning Officer to file an FIR against Gautam Gambhir who’s BJP’s candidate from East Delhi parliamentary constituency. Gambhir is accused of holding a rally in East Delhi without permission. The polling body cited Gambhir’s conduct a violation of Model Code of Conduct. Regional Electoral Officer K Mahesh instructed Delhi Police to register FIR against the former cricketer for rallying without permission in Jungpura on April 26.

This isn’t the first time that Gambhir has landed himself into a controversy, earlier also an FIR was lodged against him by AAP leader Atishi for allegedly enrolling as a voter in more than one constituency which was a violation of the Representation of the People Act (RPA).

The previous complaint had alleged that Gambhir deliberately enrolled as a voter from two constituencies i.e. Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar which was illegal in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines.

Petitioner Mohammad Irshad in his plea argued that Gambhir has provided fabricated information in his nomination papers, accompanying affidavit and other documents required for voter screening and registration to contest Lok Sabha elections. The court will be hearing plea against Gambhir on May 1.

