AAP leader Atishi raises objections over discrepancy in Gautam Gambhir’s nomination: The Election Commission on Wednesday put on hold Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency Gautam Gambhir’s nomination after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi raised objections over it alleging discrepancies. The poll body has given Gautam time up to 3 pm today to respond the allegations levelled against him by the AAP leader following which it will take further decision on his nomination.

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who joined the BJP on March 22, 2019, will be taking on AAP’s key education reformist Atishi and Congress’s former Delhi minister Arvinder Singh Lovely in the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. By fielding Gambhir from East Delhi, the BJP has shown that it is willing to replace social activist and Art of Living faculty member Maheish Girri who is also the founder of NGO Navbharat Sewa Samiti and a member of India Against Corruption movement. Reports said Girri was considered a weak hand in comparison to Aatishi. Giri had joined the BJP after he left the IAC following differences with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Gautam Gambhir is said to be the richest among all the candidates in fray for the Lok Sabha election in Delhi with total assets worth Rs 147 core. Reports said Gambhir has shown an income of nearly Rs 12.40 crore in the income tax returns filed for 2017-18 while his wife Natasha Gambhir declared an income of Rs 6.15 lakh in the IT returns filed during the same period. After joining the BJP, Gambhir had said that he was impressed by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will work for the country’s welfare as a member of the party.

In the 2014 general elections, BJP’s Mahesh Giri had defeated AAP’s Rajmohan Gandhi by a margin of 1,90,463 votes from East Delhi. BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi, on the other hand, had defeated Congress’Ajay Maken by a margin of 1,62,708 votes from the New Delhi constituency.

Delhi will go to polls on May 12, 2019, for the seven Lok Sabha seats, while counting of votes will take place on May 23, 2019.

