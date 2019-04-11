The directive comes after it was brought to its notice that certain programmes on the channel violated the model code of conduct guidelines. The commission said the content on NaMo TV has not been pre-certified by the MCMC Committee.

EC says nothing on NaMo TV can run without pre-certification, seeks compliance report

The Election Commission on Thursday ordered the chief electoral officer of NCT Delhi to ensure that all uncertified political content on the BJP-run NaMo TV are removed and submit a compliance report. The directive comes after it was brought to its notice that certain programmes on the channel violated the model code of conduct guidelines.

EC observed that DTH operators offered the channel on a paid basis. The commission said the content on NaMo TV has not been pre-certified by the MCMC Committee. As the channel is sponsored by a political party, all recorded political programmes would be covered under the purview of the Commission’s April 15, 2004 order, Narendra N. Butolia, Principal Secretary, EC, said in the letter to the chief electoral officer.

The Commission further said that all advertisements and political contents are to be mandatorily pre-certified by the MCMC before broadcast. It ordered the officer to make sure that all publicity materials and political contents that do not have MCMC certification are removed immediately. Noting that political content shall only be permitted strictly in accordance with its instructions, EC directed the officer to ensure implementation of its order and send a compliance report immediately.

The development comes after the Commission on Wednesday banned the release of Vivek Oberoi-starrer biopic “PM Narendra Modi” until conclusion of the election. The opposition had raised objections to the airing of the 24-hour channel that promotes BJP activities. In its order, the EC said that anything which has the potential to disturb the level-playing field during elections, should not be displayed in the electronic media.

Reacting to EC order, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was representing the petitioner in the case, said the commission has redeemed its preeminent position as a mega policeman during elections and model code of conduct. The Lok Sabha 2019 elections are being held over seven phases in April and May. While the first phase of elections began on Thursday, the final phase will be held on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

