The Election Commission of India (ECI) is considering a proposal to increase the election expenditure due to the COVID-19 crisis. Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases with polling to take place on October 28, and November 3 and 7

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is considering a proposal to increase the election expenditure especially due to the COVID-19 situation. While answering on the issue of increasing election expenditure, ECI stated, “There is something under consideration by the Ministry of Law only due to the COVID-19 situation and not for all time.”

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said, “Commission is thinking of appointing a very senior officer to further streamline the expenditure process.” In addition, CEC Arora said, “The announcement would be made very soon in that regard along with the detailed terms of reference and will be available to the press with immediate opportunity.”

The expenditure limit of candidates contesting elections during the Covid-19 pandemic. The ECI has enforced a cap on the limit of the campaign expense per candidate in the assembly election to Rs 28 lakh. This includes expenses on public meetings, rallies, advertisements, posters, banners, vehicles and advertisements. Political parties, in its feedback to Commission, had asked for an increase in the expenditure of the Bihar assembly election following the pandemic.

LIVE: #ElectionCommissionOfIndia announcing the schedule for holding General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar 2020. @CEOBihar #ECI #BiharElections https://t.co/HIiq7JaTtI — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) September 25, 2020

Also Read: Bihar readies for polls amid pandemic; EC announces dates and safety measures

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases with polling to take place on October 28, and November 3 and 7, with the counting of votes to begin on November 10. “The social media platforms are expected to make adequate arrangements to safeguard against misuse of their platforms & set up strict protocols to handle such issues as and when they arise,” Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said. (ANI)

Also Read: Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav welcomes ECI’s decision, says ‘JD(U) doesn’t matter, fight is against BJP’