Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols: Cow Dung Craft Gains Popularity

In a move towards environmental sustainability, eco-friendly Ganesh idols crafted from cow dung are gaining popularity in the state. This initiative promotes greener celebrations and highlights the need for eco-conscious practices during traditional festivals.

Transforming Cow Dung into Sacred Idols

Cow dung, traditionally used in rural India for fuel, fertilizer, and construction, is now being transformed into sacred idols of Lord Ganesha. This shift from conventional materials like Plaster of Paris (POP) and chemical paints to biodegradable options represents a positive environmental change.

Artisan’s Commitment to Sustainability

Srinivasa Prasad, an artisan and founder of the initiative, shared, “We started making these idols primarily to fund our Gaushala. We have been crafting Ganesh idols for the past 10 years, distributing them to Andhra Pradesh, Ahmedabad, and other places. Cow dung has antibacterial properties and helps us provide job opportunities to women, supporting women’s empowerment. We produce around 30 products from cow dung, including these Ganesh idols.”

The Idol-Making Process

Prasad detailed the idol-making process: “The cow dung is first dried thoroughly, then powdered and mixed with a material called lasoda. It is placed into a mold and later decorated with colors. The dung takes around 15-20 days to dry, usually during the summer.”

He added, “These idols are very stable and won’t break easily. We make idols up to 2 feet tall, priced between Rs. 100 and Rs. 1500.”

Environmental Benefits of Cow Dung Idols

Unlike traditional eco-friendly Ganesh idols made from mud, cow dung idols offer additional benefits. The carbon content in cow dung enriches the soil. Once the festival concludes, these idols dissolve in water without causing pollution and break down naturally, providing nutrients to plants.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

