Economic slowdown: Former JNU student Kanhaiya Kumar has slammed the Centre after Reserve Bank of India announced to transfer funds of Rs 1.76 crore to the government following a consistent slowdown in economic growth.

Economic slowdown: The reports over economic slowdown have been doing rounds for quite some time though there was no acceptance from Centre’s end until NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar described the current economic situation unprecedented in 70 years. This was followed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s press conference announcing revival measures to boost the economy.

Two days back Reserve Bank of India also accepted recommendations by Bimal Jalan committee under which it will be transferring Rs 1.76 crores to the Centre, higher than the amount paid out by the central bank in the last three years. The move has been taken to combat the widening economic slowdown due to continuous fall in sales of FMCG goods.

The move so far hasn’t received opposition backing with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticising the move. Now lashing out at the government is CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar who has accused the government of looting the central bank. Referring to demonetisation, he said the government first demonetised the currency, and when the move could not help its friends, the government looted RBI.

Earlier in the day, Congress veteran Digvijay Singh also lashed out at Centre for borrowing funds twice the number it was supposed to from the central bank. He said the government had no clue about the feeble state of the Indian economy and added that the country was facing terrible recession.

The former MP chief minister said such decisions are taken when the government handpicks bureaucrats as economists. Soon after RBI announced to transfer Rs 1.76 crores to Centre, the Congress slammed it for transferring the entire surplus to the government.

The move comes at a time when the country’s economy has slumped to a five-year low with a fall in consumer spending and private investment. The worst-hit has been the automobile sector whose passenger car sales have gone severely down resulting in thousands of job losses. Maruti Suzuki country’s one of the largest car manufacturers yesterday terminated 3,000 contractual employees.

