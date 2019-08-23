Economic slowdown: These words were said by none other than NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar. His remarks came at a time when the BJP-led NDA government is aspiring to become among the top five economies of the world.

Economic slowdown: The ongoing economic downturn is an unprecedented situation that the country is witnessing for the first time in the last 70 years. India had not faced this sort of liquidity situation where the entire financial sector is in churn. These words were said by none other than NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar. His remarks came at a time when the BJP-led NDA government is aspiring to become among the top five economies of the world.

Kumar said that the Central government must do whatever it can to take away some of the apprehensions of the private sector. The country is facing a crisis-like situation as it has witnessed the worst pace of growth in the last five years, the top economist said. He stated that in the current scenario, nobody wants to lend to anybody else and nobody is trusting anybody.

#WATCH: Rajiv Kumar,VC Niti Aayog says,"If Govt recognizes problem is in the financial sector… this is unprecedented situation for Govt from last 70 yrs have not faced this sort of liquidity situation where entire financial sector is in churn &nobody is trusting anybody else."

Kumar said that there are two issues. One, he said that the government needs to take steps which are out of the ordinary. Second, he added that the government must do whatever it can to take away some of the apprehensions for the private sector. Reports quoted Kumar as saying that the demonetization decision by the government and implementation of GST made a situation complex, adding that the country never had gone through such a situation where nobody is trusting anybody.

Before the national elections, the BJP proposed to make the country a US $ 10 trillion economy . In an election manifesto, the ruling party had said that they were committed to make India a $ 5 trillion economy by 2025 and the US $ 10 trillion economy by 2032. It also aspired to be among the top five economies of the world.

