Economic Survey 2019: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2019 in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday ahead of the Union Budget 2019. The survey was officially released by Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2019 in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday ahead of the Union Budget 2019. The Economic survey presents a roadmap on steps to be undertaken by the Modi government in order to achieve the goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2024. Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian officially released the Economic Survey.

The Economic Survey 2019 is an annual document issued by the Ministry of Finance that reviews the economic growth over the last year and in the current financial year. It consists of a detailed account of the growth rate in different sectors and serves as a guideline for understanding different sectoral trends based on data, statistics and policy ideas. The Survey also consists of in-depth research on various policy issues and ideas on the basis of statistical data. The survey also highlights the roadmap and policy initiatives to be taken by the government to further boost economic growth.

Here are the key highlights of the Economic Survey 2019:

– Oil prices expected to decline in 2019-20.

– The economic survey has predicted 7% Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in FY20 on stable macroeconomic conditions.

– The general fiscal deficit is seen at 5.8% in FY19 against 6.4% in FY18.

– To become a $5 trillion economy by 2025, India needs to sustain a GDP growth rate of 8%

– India will face a challenge on the fiscal front following an economic slowdown. The slowdown will impact tax collections amid rising state expenditure on the farm sector.

– Economic Survey 2019 provisionally estimates 2.9% growth rate for the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector.

– The survey projects 283.4 million tonnes of foodgrains production for 2018-19.

– Economic Survey 2019 says a decline in NPAs should help push the capex cycle.

– Investment rate, which was declining from 2011-12, is expected to pick up further in the year 2019-20 on the back of higher credit growth

– Growth in rural wages will help spur rural demand

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App