The Economic survey is also likely to present a roadmap on steps to be undertaken by the Modi government in order to achieve the goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2024.

Just a day before the 2019 Union Budget, the government is set to present the current years’ Economic Survey. Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), Krishnamurthy Subramanian will officially release the Economic Survey and it will be tabled in parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Economic survey will be highlighting the current challenges prevailing in the economy and the government’s vision to deal and tackle these hurdles.

The Chief Economic Advisor, K Subramaniam who has prepared the Economic Survey earlier tweeted that he is looking forward to releasing the survey on Thursday. The survey will give the latest updates regarding the growth in different sectors of the economy such as agriculture, exports, industrial development, human development, and employment.

Looking forward with excitement to table my first – and the new Government's first – Economic Survey in Parliament on Thursday. #EcoSurvey2019 — K V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) July 2, 2019

The survey is likely to give a detailed account and annual summary of the current state of the Indian economy and is likely to give trends and projections for the economic growth in the country. Released just a day before the Union Budget, it is an annual document issued by the Ministry of Finance that reviews the economic growth over the last year and in the current financial year.

It consists of a detailed account of the growth rate in different sectors and serves as a guideline for understanding different sectoral trends based on data, statistics and policy ideas. The Survey also consists of in-depth research on various policy issues and ideas on the basis of statistical data. The survey will also highlight the roadmap and policy initiatives to be taken by the government to further boost economic growth.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App