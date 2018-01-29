As President Ram Nath Kovind addressed to a joint sitting of the Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session, AAP MPs on Monday boycotted his speech as they protested against the disqualification of 20 party MLAs. Several members of the Aam Aadmi Party raised slogans near Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises, holding placards. Sealing drive in Delhi and the Central government's decision of allowing FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) in single-brand retail were also some of the reasons of perversity by the AAP MPs.

The Members of Parliament (MPs) shouted "will not allow dictatorship in democracy", referring to the disqualification of MLAs, Sanjay Singh told reporters "there cannot be two laws in the country"

AAP MPs on Monday boycotted President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to a joint sitting of the Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session where he said that empowerment and not appeasement of minorities is the government’s mantra. President in his joint address said that he is hopeful that triple talaq bill will be passed by Parliament so that Muslim women can live with dignity. The session was boycotted by AAP MLAs as they protested against the disqualification of 20 party MLAs. Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha members Sadhu Singh, Bhagwant Mann and Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and N.D. Gupta raised slogans near a Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises, holding placards. Just a few hours after President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the Parliament ahead of the Budget session 2018, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabled the Economic Survey 2017-18 in the Lok Sabha.

AAP MPs are protesting near Gandhi statue inside the Parliament House against the sealing drive run by BJP led MCD in Delhi.

