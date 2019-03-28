In a message, the Belgian-born economist asked a friend for permission to hold the meeting today i.e., Thursday. He had also written that a similar meeting was held in the same village without permission. Police, however, said it had asked the trio to hold meeting another day

Renowned economist and activist Jean Dreze on Thursday was detained with two others named Vivek and Anuj by police in Jharkhand’s Bishunpur region. The police had detained the three activists for organising a meeting on Right to Food. The police said the detained were holding a meeting without permission in Garwha region of Bishunpura district.

Harsh Mangle, Garwah Deputy Commissioner of Police said no arrests were made as Dreze and other two have been released. They were arrested for organising a meeting without permission, said the Deputy Commissioner.

In a message, the Belgian-born economist asked a friend for permission to hold the meeting today i.e., Thursday. He had also written that a similar meeting was held in the same village without permission. Police, however, said it had asked the trio to hold meeting another day.

