Rajiv Kumar has stepped down as vice-chairman of Niti Aayog after nearly five years in the position. Following this, Economist Suman K Bery will now succeed the organization from May 1

According to a statement from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Suman K Bery has been appointed as a full-time member of the Niti Aayog “with immediate effect” until April 30. The appointment has been made on the same terms and conditions as full-time members of the Niti Aayog.

Kumar’s resignation was also authorized by the Cabinet Appointments Committee, which said that he will be relieved of his duties on April 30.

Kumar had assumed the role of vice-chairman of the government’s think tank in August 2017, succeeding Arvind Panagariya, who had elected to return to his teaching position at Columbia University.

Meanwhile, Bery, a well-known economist, served as Director-General of the National Council of Applied Economic Research in the past.

He also served on the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, the Statistical Commission, and the Reserve Bank of India’s technical committee. During India’s economic reforms, Berry also worked for the World Bank.