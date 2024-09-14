ED Arrests Gurugram Residents In Property Fraud Case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has arrested Harsh Yadav in connection with the illegal possession of an immovable property worth ₹85.60 lakh located in Gurugram. The arrest was made on September 11.

Background of the Case

According to the ED, Harsh Yadav was fully aware that the property in question was directly linked to the Proceeds of Crime (POC) generated from illicit drug trafficking operations run by Amit Kumar, Archana Sharma, and others. The Court of Additional Sessions Judge, Gurugram, has granted ED custody of Yadav for five days.

Investigation and Charges

The ED initiated the investigation based on a criminal complaint and chargesheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi. The charges were brought under various sections of the NDPS Act of 1985 against Amit Kumar, Sanjay Singh, Archana Sharma, Zatak Softech Pvt. Ltd. (ZSPL), and others.

The investigation revealed that Amit Kumar, associated with ZSPL, was operating an internet-based pharmacy that exported narcotics drugs and psychotropic medicines to the USA and other countries through his other firm, Farma Glow. Authorities have seized a large quantity of narcotics drugs and psychotropic medicines, 17 forged rubber stamps from different authorities, and incriminating documents, including a list of 57 websites and an order list for psychotropic substances. The total POC in this case amounts to ₹23.32 crore.

Property Seizures and Misuse

The POC obtained from these criminal activities was used by Amit Kumar to acquire various real estate properties. To date, the ED has attached seven properties valued at ₹5.73 crore, including one located at 343, Tower-B3, 3rd Floor, Spaze-I, Tech Park, Sector-49, Gurugram, Haryana. Although this property was seized and sealed by the ED, it was unlawfully unsealed and taken over by Harsh Yadav, who then rented it out to another individual under false pretenses.

Harsh Yadav knowingly benefitted from these illegal proceeds by creating a rental agreement in his mother’s name, Babita Yadav, for the property seized by the ED.

Additional Findings and Charges

A search conducted at Harsh Yadav’s residence resulted in the recovery of various incriminating documents, some of which appear to be forged. Additionally, another FIR has been filed against Yadav by the Gurugram Police for offences including forgery, counterfeiting of coins, currency, and government stamps.

