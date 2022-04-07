Enforcement Directorate searched six locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in connection with a money-laundering investigation into alleged "forced conversions" in UP

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved against two prominent Opposition leaders, provisionally attaching assets worth Rs 115 crore linked to three people in Mumbai, including the wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, and assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of companies allegedly linked to AAP leader and Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain and his relatives in a separate move.

ED claimed their case is tied to suspected irregularities in Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Housing Development and Infrastructure LtdPatra ,’s chawl reconstruction project in Goregaon (HDIL).

The attachment of properties linked to five firms was made in conjunction with a money laundering case against the Delhi Health Minister, according to the central agency in Delhi.

Under the PMLA, the agency issued a provisional attachment to freeze the land pieces (plots) and flats. The attachment is tied to a money-laundering investigation into a claimed land’scam’ of Rs 1,034 crore involving the redevelopment of a ‘chawl’ in Mumbai.