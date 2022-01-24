Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that sources have apprised that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will arrest Health Minister Satyender Kumar Jain in the coming days. Speaking at a press conference, the chief minister said the Centre conducted raids twice on the health minister but nothing has been found against him. They are welcome this time too. “Our sources have apprised us that in the coming days, ED will arrest Satyendar Jain. Raids by the Centre have been done twice against him but in vain. They are welcome this time too,” Kejriwal said.

The chief minister hit out the Central government and said “they can send all agencies against Satyendra Jain, Manish Sisodia and Bhagwant Mann. We are not afraid.” The Aam Aadmi Party chief further noted, “With elections nearing, Central agencies are also becoming active. BJP can send all agencies. Not only, Satyendra Jain but they can also send them to me, Manish Sisodia, Bhagwant Mann. We will welcome them with a smile. “We will not cry like Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on ED raids. He is frustrated because he had done wrong… We have not done anything wrong so we are not afraid,” he added.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha has sought time to meet Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit over the issue of the alleged involvement of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in illegal sand mining. According to AAP, Chadha wants to discuss the recent facts that have emerged after the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate at the residence of CM’s relatives in connection with illegal sand mining. The ED on Wednesday seized more than Rs 10 crore cash, gold worth above 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh from the residential premises of land mafia Bhupinder Singh Honey and others in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case. Bhupinder Singh Honey is a nephew of the Punjab chief minister.

Assembly elections in Punjab will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats.